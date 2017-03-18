One shouldn’t marry for the wrong reasons: Eijaz Khan

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”- on New Year’s eve, when Harry mouthed these words to Sally, a lot many hearts fluttered in emotions.

But in a time when relationships and marriages are becoming fickle, a funny quote on internet sums up the mood- “Get married young so you can be divorced and happy in your thirties.”

Times change, choices change and so does the attitude and sensibilities of people.

Recently, when we caught up with Eijaz Khan, an actor who not just amazes us with his talent as a performer but also his eloquence in expressing his emotions, we spoke about the issue of marriage.

The actor, who started his career on TV with Kahin Toh Hoga, has successful shows like Kavyanjali, Bhaskar Bharti, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Laut Aao Trisha among more.

He is now all set to play the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Saba Mumtaz and Rahul Kumar Tewary).

Playing a 42 year old man, his character Mukhi hails from a village and will be seen falling in love with a 22 year old girl, who is in contrast with her by all means.

When we asked Eijaz about his take on ‘age difference’ in a relationship, he shared, “I don’t think it is immoral to fall in love. I have dated a girl who was 12 years younger to me and never did we feel it to be a sleazy association. I think if you love and respect your partner, age will never create an issue.”

The actor, who recently went through a tough breakup with Natalie Di Luccio is not on the lookout for relationship or marriage. Eijaz, though maintained that his sister has been after his life to settle down. “She keeps on telling me that once the right age is passed, you will not find someone suitable. I laugh at her saying that the ‘right age’ is gone long back (laughs). But on hindsight, marriage is a lifelong commitment and I feel that one should never marry for the wrong reasons.”

And finally when we asked Eijaz on how he gathered himself post his heartbreak, he quipped, “You have to sit up, slap and tell yourself that it is enough. Your life needs to move on.”

Rightly said, Eijaz!!!

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage will launch from 20 March, 7:30 pm replacing Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.