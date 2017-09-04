The immensely talented actress Priya Marathe known for her character driven roles has been roped in for Ayushman Bhava. Set in the bylanes of Mathura, this show will see Priya Marathe essaying the role of Sudha Mehta, a mother of an eight year old boy. The show that depicts the poignant tale of vengeance featuring an eight year old boy Krish (played by Rieky Patel) went on air on August 28, 2017 on Star Bharat (Life Ok - rebranded).

When Priya Marathe was asked about the same, she said “Yes, I will be playing the role of Sudha Mehta in the show. The concept of the show is very different and hence I accepted the role. The viewers will see the lovely bond of a mother and a son. Rieky Patel plays the role of my child who means the world to my character. I am very excited to play the role of a loving mother and an ideal wife”