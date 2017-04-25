Onscreen enemies, off-screen best friends – Nitant and Pratima

Known for his innocence and excellence in the work he does, the child artist Nitant Kaushik who essays the role of Eklavya in BIG Magic’s show Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha, is currently one of the favorite characters on television. The actor has been grabbing viewers’ eyeballs with his exceptional acting skills and chemistry with the antagonist in the show - Dhanua played by Pratima Kannan.

Extremely shy by nature, Nitant is hardly seen interacting with anyone on the set of the show, but has found a best friend in Pratima Kannan informs a source, “Unlike his character of Eklavya, Nitant is very shy. He hardly speaks to any on the set, but when it comes to acting he masters all. His only good friend and a person he looks up to is the ace actress Pratima Kanna who plays Dhanua. They both are very close to each other and bond really well onset.”

He loves spending time with Pratima Kannan, “Pratimaji is like a mother to me onset. She showers her love and care on me by getting my favorite cookies and chocolates. She spends some quality time with me and teaches me more about acting which I love exploring and gaining knowledge about the same from her. I hope to learn as much as possible from her in this show journey” quips Nitant Kaushik.

Sharing her love for the child artist, Pratima Kannan shares, “We usually spend more time with each other as we have maximum scenes together. At such a young age, Nitant has been doing a fabulous job as an actor. He is a fast learner and gets into the skin of the character while essaying the role of Eklavya. Nitant surely has a long way to go in this industry and my good wishes are always with him.”

Looks like these onscreen enemies are off-screen best buddies! Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha a mytho fantasy show, which takes us into a wizardry world which is filled with fantastical kingdoms and mythical creatures, airs every Monday to Friday at 6:30pm only on BIG Magic.