Ooh la la: Aasif Sheikh dons a look of a nurse in Bhabhiji

&TV’s most popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has kept audience’s interest alive with their quirky yet funny and exciting storylines. We have seen Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti don different looks in the show, right from the look of a Dabang police officer to an astronaut and he has portrayed it all with much élan. Adding to the ever-entertaining list, he will now be seen donning the look of a Nurse.

In the upcoming episode, Angoori Bhabi will meet with an accident because of which she will suffer from memory loss. Angoori will forget Vibhuti and will think that he is Kalbhushan, whom she hates to the core. Vibhuti will try hard to get back Angoori’s memory and after being unsuccessful in all his attempts he will be seen resorting to becoming a nurse to stay close to her and bring her memory back. Aasif Sheikh has painstakingly worked on his look for this specific role. Without being too loud and over the top, the actor will be seen in a whole new avatar altogether.

When we asked Aasif Sheikh about the same, he said “ In the upcoming sequence I will be seen disguised as a Nurse. It took me 2.5 hours to get in to the look even though this must be the 50th time I will be dressed as a woman. But every time I realise that it’s not easy to transform into a girl or woman. There is a lot of effort women take to dress themselves and I respect them for it.”



