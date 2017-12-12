Hot Downloads

Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which TV couple had a dreamy wedding in 2017?

TV couple
previous polls Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ooh la la: Aasif Sheikh dons a look of a nurse in Bhabhiji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2017 07:40 PM

&TV’s most popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has kept audience’s interest alive with their quirky yet funny and exciting storylines. We have seen Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti don different looks in the show, right from the look of a Dabang police officer to an astronaut and he has portrayed it all with much élan. Adding to the ever-entertaining list, he will now be seen donning the look of a Nurse.

In the upcoming episode, Angoori Bhabi will meet with an accident because of which she will suffer from memory loss. Angoori will forget Vibhuti and will think that he is Kalbhushan, whom she hates to the core. Vibhuti will try hard to get back Angoori’s memory and after being unsuccessful in all his attempts he will be seen resorting to becoming a nurse to stay close to her and bring her memory back. Aasif Sheikh has painstakingly worked on his look for this specific role. Without being too loud and over the top, the actor will be seen in a whole new avatar altogether.

When we asked Aasif Sheikh about the same, he said “ In the upcoming sequence I will be seen disguised as a  Nurse. It took me 2.5 hours to get in to the look even though this must be the 50th time I will be dressed as a woman. But every time I realise that it’s not easy to transform into a girl or woman. There is a lot of effort women take to dress themselves and I respect them for it.”


Tags > &TV, Ooh la la, Aasif Sheikh, look, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Angoori Bhabi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top