Oops! Niti Taylor hurts her knee

Time to send in your good wishes to popular TV actress Niti Taylor.
Yes, the pretty and doll-like Niti, who stars as Shivani Mathur in Life Ok’s Ghulaam has suffered a minor injury on her knee.
The actress posted a picture of her injured kneecap on Snapchat:
We tried reaching Niti to know what caused the grieve but she wasn’t available for comments.
We hope you get well soon, Niti!
As readers would know, Niti became a youth sensation portraying the character of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Her chemistry with co-star Parth Samthaan became the talk of the town, even though they did not care to see each other eye-to-eye.
Currently, the actress romances another young star Param Singh in Ghulaam.
