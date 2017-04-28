Oops! Niti Taylor hurts her knee

Time to send in your good wishes to popular TV actress Niti Taylor.

Yes, the pretty and doll-like Niti, who stars as Shivani Mathur in Life Ok’s Ghulaam has suffered a minor injury on her knee.

The actress posted a picture of her injured kneecap on Snapchat:

We tried reaching Niti to know what caused the grieve but she wasn’t available for comments.

We hope you get well soon, Niti!

As readers would know, Niti became a youth sensation portraying the character of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Her chemistry with co-star Parth Samthaan became the talk of the town, even though they did not care to see each other eye-to-eye.

Currently, the actress romances another young star Param Singh in Ghulaam.