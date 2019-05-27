Opportunities should be given based on talent and not through the casting couch, says Thapki actor Surjit Saha

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Actor Surjit Saha, who is known for television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Chandrakanta, and Khichdi, feels that casting for shows should be done based on talent and requirement and not be judged on your casting couch abilities.



When we asked about his views or any experience on the same, he said, 'Every person has their own thoughts. Some feel that this is a necessity to get work, and some think it is stupidity. Some people do give in, and it is their own decision and I have have nothing against them, but for me, personally, I do not support the casting couch. Work should be totally based on your talent and the requirement and not be judged on your casting couch abilities or any connections in the industry.'



Later talking about his dream role, he reveals, 'I have mostly done comedy and positive genres in TV shows, but I really wish to play a negative role who can be mysterious and have many shades as a character, maybe a role like Akshay Khanna in the film HumRaaz directed by Abbas Mastan.'

Saha is also a fitness model. So in conclusion, he said, 'I feel fitness is definitely visually appealing. At the same time, it also helps us to live a healthy life. In today's time, we all have our ups and downs, but we all love to look young and feel young. So fitness is the key to healthy living.'