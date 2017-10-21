The Colors flagship show Bigg Boss is known for its voyeuristic exploration. Everything inside the house from the love sex and Dhokha to the Mai Chup Nahi Rahungi drama is blown out of proportions much to the guilty pleasures of its audience.

In the current season of the show, we have seen everything from homosexual love to homophobia, from the libidinous advances of the other woman to the nasty cat fights. However, somehow the Nautanki within the four walls of the house never quite died down. On the contrary, it has become more of an ongoing process.

There are tantrums flying left, right and centre and so are sandals, chappals and not to forget the saliva!

Arshi has surely taken the centre stage this season post the temporary eviction of Priyank Sharma who commanded it especially because of his link up news with Lost Boy productions head honcho Vikas Gupta.

Arshi’s salacious advances towards Hiten, her libidinous kamariya moves for ex-contestant Zubair, her dirty past which keeps coming up time and again in the form of racy pictures and lusty videos (outside the Bigg Boss house of course) and more recently because of her nasty fight with TV bahu Hina Khan.

It was on the Diwali day that Hina Khan revealed, Arshi had spoken about the former’s mother in abusive terms! A furious Hina wanted to beat up Arshi (who was in the Kaalkothri). Hina’s anger knew no bounds and she stuck her head through the bars of the jail and proclaimed, she would beat Arshi up. She also went to the extent of saying that Arshi would not be able to face her family when she left the Bigg Boss mansion because of the filth that she is!

This was it, Arshi went ballistic and she grabbed her sandal and was just about to hurl it at Hina when the Gharwaale intervened. However, she was not deterred. In a moment of fury, Arshi spat on Hina’s face and yelled back at her hurling all sorts of expletives! Our poor TV bahu didn’t know how to retaliate and was dumbstruck for a moment, that’s when the Gharwaale asked her to regain composure and come back inside the house, which she did eventually.

Now, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal that it is the moment of truth at the Weekend Ka Vaar. The shooting of the weekender episode was on, when we got to know which duo will have to battle it out in the Sultani Akhada this time. No prizes for guessing – It will be an Arshi - Hina’s face off! Seems that the Akhada has taken up a liking for Arshi’s presence, which is why right from the very first weekender episode, the only common string in the Sultani Akhada besides Salman is ARSHI KHAN!

It happened so, after Salman Khan introduced the two in the Sultani Akhada, both of them knew, this was it. This was the best time to avenge all the insult! The duo just went for it. On one of the rounds, the two had to retrieve flags that were placed on each other’s side – which meant, Hina’s flags were kept on Arshi’s side and vice versa. While trying to grab the flags, Arshi made sure to ram into Hina. She conjured up a scene that is unforgettable (It actually has to be seen to be enjoyed fully). She tugged Hina and punched her on her face! What’s more, while actually trying to beat up Hina black and blue, she pretended to give the task her best (It looked sheer pretence though)! Hina too didn’t hold back and she too tried to hit Arshi with the bottom of the flag.

This move was enough! Till now what was being done under the garbUpdate Index Page of pretence came out in the open and the two were literally involved in a physical fight.

Things could have really turned murky hadn’t Salman Khan intervened to put an end to the task, right there, right then!

There was no winner!

