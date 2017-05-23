Ouch! Mishkat Varma injured!

Freaky accidents can leave you shaken, isn’t it?

Something similar happened with the chocolate boy Mishkat Varma.

The good looking star, who is seen enthralling all with his performance in Icchapyari Naagin, recently met with a weird mishap that left him injured.

The actor would not have even imagined in his wildest dreams that the glass, in which he was happily sipping coffee, would burst into pieces.

Yes, Mishkat’s glass gave away while he was holding it, and the glass pieces burst out. One of the sharp edges cut a deep wound on his finger leaving him bleeding, and in anguish.

The actor posted about the same on his Instagram account. Here checkout:

As he mentioned, the accident could have been really dangerous had the shattered glass pieces hit his eyes or face.

When we called Mishkat, he confirmed the news with us.

Take care buddy!