Hot Downloads

Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Shaminn
Shaminn
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

poll

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer (Male)?

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer (Male)?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ouch! Preeto to slap Surbhi in Colors’ Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2017 07:07 PM

The ongoing major twists in Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has been keeping audience hooked!

As viewers witnessed, Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) have adopted a baby, since the latter cannot embrace motherhood.

What followed the entry of the baby, was a lot of drama, as Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) refused to accept the adopted child as her heir.

Now, the upcoming episodes has more in store for all...

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Preeto will file a complaint against Harman and Saumya that they have kidnapped Surbhi (Roshni Sahota), but shockingly, Preeto will get the information that Surbhi is hiding at her Nani's place. Preeto will reach the house, and as soon as she will meet Preeto, she will slap her tight." 

Why did Preeto slap Surbhi? What is the cause of Preeto's angst?

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Roshni confirmed the developments with us.

Tags > Colors, Shakti, TV show, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Vivian Dsena, Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Punjabi, Roshni Sahota,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top