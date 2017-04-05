Ouch! Preeto to slap Surbhi in Colors’ Shakti

The ongoing major twists in Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has been keeping audience hooked!

As viewers witnessed, Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) have adopted a baby, since the latter cannot embrace motherhood.

What followed the entry of the baby, was a lot of drama, as Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) refused to accept the adopted child as her heir.

Now, the upcoming episodes has more in store for all...

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Preeto will file a complaint against Harman and Saumya that they have kidnapped Surbhi (Roshni Sahota), but shockingly, Preeto will get the information that Surbhi is hiding at her Nani's place. Preeto will reach the house, and as soon as she will meet Preeto, she will slap her tight."

Why did Preeto slap Surbhi? What is the cause of Preeto's angst?

Roshni confirmed the developments with us.