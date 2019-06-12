News

Ouch! Rakesh slips and hurts himself in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audiences.

Currently, the show revolves around Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) staying in Mumbai in order to fulfil Sameer’s dream of becoming an actor.

In the coming episodes, the monsoon creates trouble in the couple's lives.

As per the plot, because of the heavy rains, water fills up in Sameer and Naina’s house. Naina's father Rakesh slips on the water and ends up getting hurt. Sameer gets worried and takes care of him. 

Later, the colony people tell them to stay in Preeti’s house until their house is in a better state.

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Randeep Rai, Ashi Singh, monsoon creates trouble, TellyChakkar, show, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho...

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

past seven days