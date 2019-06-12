Ouch! Rakesh slips and hurts himself in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audiences.



Currently, the show revolves around Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) staying in Mumbai in order to fulfil Sameer’s dream of becoming an actor.



In the coming episodes, the monsoon creates trouble in the couple's lives.



As per the plot, because of the heavy rains, water fills up in Sameer and Naina’s house. Naina's father Rakesh slips on the water and ends up getting hurt. Sameer gets worried and takes care of him.



Later, the colony people tell them to stay in Preeti’s house until their house is in a better state.