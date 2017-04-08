Ouch! Tina thrashes Abhinav for a scene in Ek Aatha Aisi Bhee

Shooting with friends are always fun for actors.

And what makes it even more enjoyable is when you have a very interesting scene to work on.

BFFs Tina Philip and Abhinav Kapoor who consider themselves as siblings, had a gala time shooting for a special scene for their Star Plus’ show Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee (Vedraj and Dheeraj Sarna).

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Balwan (Abhinav) trying his best to tease Aastha and her friend, in Shiv’s (Kanwar Dhillon) orders. Shiv would want Balwan to tease Aastha, so that he can come and save her and portray a positive image in front of her.

But their plan will backfire when Aastha, being the independent girl will pick up a stick near her and beat up the culprit.

Ouch!

Now interestingly, while enacting the same, Abhinav felt that Tina should beat him up in real to make the scene look realistic.

Though Tina did not want to do it, pressurised by Abhinav, she beat him hard and the result was a perfect take!

When we buzzed Abhinav, he shared, “It was a weird scenario. Wanting to make the scene look good, I asked Tina to hit me. She, being a good soul did not want to do it but finally relented. The scene has come out amazingly well but I did injure my hands. After the take, I realised my hand had swollen up. Tina was all the more guilty then but I made her understand that such things are part of an actor’s life.”

Great job Abhinav!

Catch the fun episode today afternoon at 1:30 pm.