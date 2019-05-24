Our beloved childhood characters who made us fall in love with the magical world

MUMBAI: As kids and even as adults most of us have been fascinated with almost everything that had a touch of magic. There are some iconic characters that we have watched growing up, who made us fall in love with their magical world and left us yearning for some magic in our lives. Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga brings the age old fantasy and our childhood hero Aladdin to life. An absolute entertainer, the show has made a special place in its viewer’s heart while taking them through the magical world of Baghdad.

Just like Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has the viewers glued to the show as Aladdin, Ginoo and Yasmine take us through their enchanted world full of adventures and quests, in the same way there have been some special characters who made us live in their charmed world in the past. Let us take a trip down the memory lane and remember all the characters that made us fall in love with their magical world.

Aladdin from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Bringing one of the oldest fantasy characters to life is Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Aladdin, a 20 year old boy whose life travails around his family and love for Yasmine (Shehzadi of Baghdad) is a character that has garnered immense love from its viewers. Aladdin, the owner of the magical lamp and its resident Sheikh Ginoo have taken us through some magical adventures. With an endearing friendship between Aladdin and Ginoo the show makes us yearn for such loyal friendship and of course! A magic lamp.

Baal Veer from Baal Veer

Being gifted by magical powers from the seven powerful fairies is all that a child can dream of. Baal Veer brought that fantasy world to all the viewers with the story of a young boy who tries to save the fairyland and other kids from evil powers, while urging them to always be true! Let’s be honest, we all wanted to be as courageous and powerful as Baal Veer.

Son Pari and Frooti from Son Pari

Son Pari was an Indian children's fantasy adventure television series. It was every child’s fantasy to have a fairy like Son Pari and Altu as friends and have exciting adventures with. The show was about a girl Fruity who was blessed with the Son Pari and Altu’s friendship for her assistance in giving them freedom.

Jeannie from Jeannie Aur Juju

This Indian adaptation of an English sitcom, entertained us with Jeannie’s adorable magical mess ups that often landed Juju into troubles. While this was a love story of Jeannie and Juju, the magical goof-ups of Jeannie often brought a smile to the viewers, and made them fall in love with the show.

