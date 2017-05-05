Our work will do the talking: Producer Sonali Jaffer on 200 episodes of Devanshi

It’s a joyous moment for the team of Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) as the show has climbed a level up on the ladder of milestones.

Devanshi is set to air its 200 episodes tonight.

The popular series, that started off its journey by projecting the story of young Devanshi (Kashvi Kothari) and her rivalry with Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey), touched the heart of the audience with its social issue. The popular drama recently took a leap roping in Helly Shah and Mudit Nayar to play the leads.

Now, the team is in a mood to celebrate the moment on sets today and they had a cake cutting on sets. On this happy occasion, we buzzed producer Sonali Jaffer, who shared with us, “It’s been a great journey so far and the channel has been really supportive. I am really glad that we thought of this subject as it is very relevant and needs to be spoken about. The channel believed in us and our show, and supported us throughout. It’s because of their support that we have come this far.

"I am on a vacation in America and everybody in the team is very excited today. The Colors people sent me a picture of cake cutting on sets, so that they can make me a part of the celebration,” she added.

Sonali further said, "There have been a lot of buzz in the media about the show is going off-air. When we asked Sonali about the same, she commented, “I really don’t know how these rumours came up. There is nothing like that. It takes time for a show to settle when it takes a leap, because people are already used to the earlier faces. I think that new shows are coming in, so people assumed Devanshi might go off air. The channel has the maturity to understand how much we slogged to get a good post leap drama. Sad they did not even cross-check before putting up the story. It's really demotivating."

Heartiest congratulations to the team.