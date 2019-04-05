Padma Damodaran bags Four More Shots Please Season 2

MUMBAI: Digital content is trending and how!



After the massive success of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please, the makers of the project have decided to bring in season 2 of the web-series.



Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actress Padma Damodaran of Ishqbaaaz fame will be a part of the project and have a pivotal role to play.



A source close to the project said, ‘Padma will have an interesting role to play. We’re hoping the audiences will like season 2 as much as the season 1.



We tried contacting Padma, but she remained unavailable for comment.



The series is about four female friends dealing with romance, work–life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties.



