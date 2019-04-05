News

Padma Damodaran bags Four More Shots Please Season 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 05:37 PM
MUMBAI: Digital content is trending and how!

After the massive success of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please, the makers of the project have decided to bring in season 2 of the web-series.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actress Padma Damodaran of Ishqbaaaz fame will be a part of the project and have a pivotal role to play.

A source close to the project said, ‘Padma will have an interesting role to play. We’re hoping the audiences will like season 2 as much as the season 1.

We tried contacting Padma, but she remained unavailable for comment.

The series is about four female friends dealing with romance, work–life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please, Padma Damodaran, Ishqbaaaz,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

past seven days