Bigg Boss house has been witnessing some really big developments happening over a period of just the first week. The Colors’ controversial reality show hasn’t even completed a proper month and two contestants have already been eliminated nastily from the house.

TellyChakkar.com has it, that in tonight’s episode the padosis who have been trying to stir some problems in the lives of the housemates will enter the Bigg Boss house. The padosis’ angle has been quite a lame one this season. With so many disruptive contestants in the main house the padosis’s never got the footage or the limelight.

But tonight, the game is about to change. All the four contestants viz Meherjabeen, Luv, Sabyasachi and Lucinda will enter the main house, with a twist. The twist would be such that the four participants would be masked and their faces won’t be revealed.

This comes as a huge shocker and twist. From what we know as of now is that the makers have given the padosis a secret task to fake that they belong from the same family. The whole mask and secret task is surely connected.

Now, how long will it be required for the neighbors to put the mask is still unknown. But surely the fake masks will fall off in just a few days.