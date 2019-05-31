News

Pakhi stops Kullfi and Sikandar's union in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

31 May 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi is on a mission to expose the impostor Chandan who is living with them. At the same time, she is trying to find her real father Sikandar.

In the upcoming episode, Chandan forces Kullfi to sing and earn money for him. He threatens Kullfi that he will kill her family if she goes against him.

Destiny brings Kullfi and Sikandar together, but before they can meet each other, Palki sees Kullfi she changes Bhola aka Sikandar’s direction of walking, as she never wants Kullfi to find him.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Kullfi succeeds in her mission.
