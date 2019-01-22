Palak Jain to tie the knot with Tapasvi Mehta on 10 February

MUMBAI: Palak Jain, who is known for shows like Sunaina- Mera Sapna Sach Hua, Veer Shivaji, and The Buddy Project, is all set to get hitched soon.

Last seen in Laado 2, the actress will be tying the knot on 10 February with actor-filmmaker Tapasvi Mehta.

Tapasvi, who was seen as a child artiste in Ishaan and Parvarrish - Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, was Palak’s first crush.

After his acting stint, Tapasvi flew off to Australia to learn filmmaking. He met Palak after five years when he came to India for the casting of his film.

Isn’t their story cute!