Palak Jain to play lead in AltBalaji's It Happened In Calcutta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 08:42 PM

MUMBAI: Palak Jain has been part of many television shows. She is known for soaps like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Do Hanso Ka Joda, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. She has also stepped into the world of digital media. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. And now, according to the latest reports, the actress has bagged ALTBalaji’s new web series called It Happened in Calcutta.    


Reportedly, the creative team of ALTBalaji spent almost two and a half years on the research and development of the script for this web series. The makers of the show were in search of that perfect face, for which more than 300 girls were auditioned for the role of the female protagonist.

Finally, Palak Jain is being considered by the makers to play the lead role. A source close to the show told SpotboyE.com that the show is going on floors soon and if all goes well Palak may play the lead. However, the actress is yet to sign the dotted lines. 
