The media has already reported that Avika Gor who has startled one and all with her performances in shows like Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka on Colors has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the second innings of the iconic show, Na Aana Is Des Laado.

Now, TellyChakkar brings to you an exclusive scoop in the form of Palak Jain who has been roped in to play the second lead in the show. Palak has been an integral part of shows like The Buddy Project (Channel V), Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (Sony TV).

Ammaji will be played by Meghna Malik who is the only actor to make a comeback in the second season of the series. Avika and Palak will be playing the roles of Ammaji's granddaughter in the show.

The show which was produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms will now be helmed by Dhaval Gada.

Other names roped in for the show are Rituraj Singh, Ananya Khare, Zalak Desai and Ankit Raj.

