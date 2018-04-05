Home > Tv > Tv News
Palak Jain's '15 minutes' of transformation

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Actress Palak Jain takes only 15 minutes to transform into her character Anushka Reddy for the show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.

"I take 15 minutes to get ready on the set. I believe in ‘simplicity is the ultimate sophistication'. One can look alluring and elegant without too much make-up and accessories," Palak said.

The character of Anushka is a self-assured and focused person.

"I am exactly like her in person; hence, I could draw a lot of similarities between the two and easily connect with the character. Both of us are focused on the tasks at hand and are willing to meet all challenges head on to achieve success," said the actress.  

Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

