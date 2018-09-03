News

Palak to MARRY Naman in Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 09:04 AM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai is riding high on drama these days as Ritwik (Karan Kundrra) and Palak (Yogita Bihani) have called off their relationship.Manjeet gets insulted by the Noon family and hence, the former goes to propose a marriage alliance with the Kapoors upsetting Palak. However, the Kapoors give their nod for Palak and express how they are in awe of her for quite some time now. While Palak is confused as to what decision to take, the show will introduce a twist which might upset the fans who want to see Ritwik and Palak together.According to our sources, Palak will agree to an alliance with the Kapoors. She will be giving a nod to marry Naman.What does fate have in store for Ritwik and Palak? Only time will tell!

Tags > Sony TV, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Palak, Ritwik, Yogita Bihani, Karan Kundrra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days