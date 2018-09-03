Palak to MARRY Naman in Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai?

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai is riding high on drama these days as Ritwik (Karan Kundrra) and Palak (Yogita Bihani) have called off their relationship.Manjeet gets insulted by the Noon family and hence, the former goes to propose a marriage alliance with the Kapoors upsetting Palak. However, the Kapoors give their nod for Palak and express how they are in awe of her for quite some time now. While Palak is confused as to what decision to take, the show will introduce a twist which might upset the fans who want to see Ritwik and Palak together.According to our sources, Palak will agree to an alliance with the Kapoors. She will be giving a nod to marry Naman.What does fate have in store for Ritwik and Palak? Only time will tell!