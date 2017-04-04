Palak Muchhal lends her voice for ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’

Popular singer Palak Muchhal who touched hearts with her soulful singing and has acquired enormous success in the Indian cinema with her leading voice.

Palak who started singing when she was 2 and a half years old, marked the beginning of her passion for singing. There was no turning back after that.



While she has sung many title track for movies, she is all set to experience and lend her voice to the sequel of the most iconic show, Diya Aur Baati Hum.

The makers wanted the crooner to lend her voice for the title track of ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’.

As viewers would know, the song has been much loved by people across, and the new melody is here to enthrall all.



The singing diva got candid in a conversation talking about her experience singing for a television show. She said “I couldn’t say no to be a part of the most loved show and making my voice reach across. It’s truly an overwhelming feeling to know that the title track will be known for my voice. I have been fortunate to be chosen for this project. I’m really happy and will surely give my best”.