Palak Purswani to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Recently we reported about actors Ronit Roy and Deepak Chadha entering Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Directors' Kut) for special integration episode.

Now, the latest update is that actress Palak Purswani of ALTBalaji's Dil Hi Toh Hai fame will soon enter the show and will have pivot role to portray.

A source close to the project revealed that Palak will play a negative character which will bring problems in Abir, Mishti, Kunal and Kuhu's lives.

We tried contacting Palak, but she remained unavailable for comment.

