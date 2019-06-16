News

Palak Purswani to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Jun 2019 01:51 PM

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the Television industry.

 

Recently we reported about actors Ronit Roy and Deepak Chadha entering Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Directors' Kut) for special integration episode.

 

Now, the latest update is that actress Palak Purswani of ALTBalaji's Dil Hi Toh Hai fame will soon enter the show and will have pivot role to portray.

 

A source close to the project revealed that Palak will play a negative character which will bring problems in Abir, Mishti, Kunal and Kuhu's lives.

 

We tried contacting Palak, but she remained unavailable for comment.

 

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.

 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates

