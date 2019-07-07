Palak Purswani to enter &TV's Mai Bhi Ardhangini

TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

The viewers of &TV's Mai Bhi Ardhangini will witness some major changes in the show.

The show will soon take a leap and a pivot character will be introduced.

As per our sources, actress Palak Purswani will enter the show and will have an important character to portray opposite Madhav (Avinash Sachdeva)

Interestingly, Avinash and Palak are rumored to be dating. It will be great to watch their chemistry onscreen.

We couldn't connect with Palak for a comment.

