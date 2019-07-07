News

Palak Purswani to enter &TV's Mai Bhi Ardhangini

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
07 Jul 2019 12:57 PM

TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

The viewers of &TV's Mai Bhi Ardhangini will witness some major changes in the show.

The show will soon take a leap and a pivot character will be introduced.

As per our sources, actress Palak Purswani will enter the show and will have an important character to portray opposite Madhav (Avinash Sachdeva)

Interestingly, Avinash and Palak are rumored to be dating. It will be great to watch their chemistry onscreen.

We couldn't connect with Palak for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Palak Purswani, &TV, Mai Bhi Ardhangini, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak

past seven days