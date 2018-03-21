Palak takes Bharatnatyam lessons for Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai

Mumbai: Actress Palak Jain, who essays the role of Anushka Reddy in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, says the show gave her an opportunity to take Bharatnatyam lessons.

Belonging to a rich family, Anushka has an ideology of simple living and high thinking. She also has a flair for art and culture and is inclined towards learning a dance form.

Palak expressed, "I always wanted to learn Bharatnatyam but due to studies and other assignments, I couldn't find the time to do it. Thanks to Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, my character is a dance enthusiast. Hence, I had to learn a few steps of the dance form from a professional tutor.”

"It was a liberating feeling, a long-cherished dream that has finally come true. I am hopeful of learning Bharatnatyam professionally too," she added.

Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)