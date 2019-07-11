Pallavi Joshi becomes the victim of credit card fraudulence, loses Rs 12,000

MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi had a shocking time when she found out that her credit card has been misused. She lost 156 Euro (approximately Rs 12,000) after her credit card was fraudulently used to make payments for taxi trips in Europe.

The film and television actress got alerts against the fraudulent transactions on the night of 5 July and the case was registered on 6 July. Versova police that received the complaint has sought details from the Bank for fraudulent transactions that was carried out using Joshi’s credit card.

“The card has been blocked after I informed the bank. There has been series of fraudulent transactions worth Rs 12,000 done on my credit card,” the actress mentioned in the FIR.

Versova police senior inspector Ravindra Badgujar confirmed Times of India that they have registered under sections of the IPC and the IT Act. Ravindra said to the daily “Probe is on to get details of the money trails which has been completed in Euros.”