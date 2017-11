Actress Pallavi Pradhan had to perform a risky fire act for an upcoming episode of TV show "Jiji Maa".

Pallavi, who is seen as Uttaradevi in the show, had to move in a sari which catches fire.

"The scene was such where I didn't have to look panicky or scared as I was unaware of my sari catching fire and needed to look composed and in control to make the scene look believable. It was risky but totally a new experience," Pallavi said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)