Pallavi Rao in Dhhai Kilo Prem

News has just hit Tellychakkar editorial desk that Pallavi Rao has been signed for Star Plus’ upcoming show Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and helmed by Sandiip Sikcand, the show is part of the channel’s afternoon bouquet of programming. Star, with its afternoon band of serials, intend to reign over the hitherto barren slot in GEC space.

Pallavi, as informed by sources, will enact the role of lead boy’s (Meherzan Mazda) bua. Unmarried, she will suffer from hearing disability.

Manasi Joshi will be seen as her bhabhi and she will have a bone to pick with her.

“Marriage was fixed between Pallavi’s character and Manasi’s brother, however, all fell flat with the latter backing out,” informs a source.

“I am excited to be part of Sandiip's show. I always wanted to work with him. Manasi and I are good friends and I am happy to work with her. It’s a wonderful team and already become my second family. My character has varied shades and will have a touch of comedy.”

All the best, Pallavi!!!