Pallavi Rao to play character with grey shades

Mumbai: Actress Pallavi Rao, who has worked in shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Dhhai Kilo Prem, will essay a character with grey shades in the show .

Pallavi said, “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is a special show for me. I will be seen as Kullfi's mami (aunty) and will have shades of grey which will be very interesting to watch.”

The Star Plus show will also feature actors Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand and Shruti Sharma, among others.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will go on-air on 19 March replacing the current series Ikyawann.

The upcoming show revolves around the musical journey of Kullfi who is chirpy and charming.

(Source: IANS)