Palomi Ghosh gets on a mission with ALTBalaji’s ‘Mission Over Mars’

MUMBAI: Known for her acting in international films like ‘The Waiting City’ and ‘Gandhi of the Month’, Palomi has also won the Best Actress award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for Konkani movie ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’. The beautiful Palomi is all set to go on a mission with ALTBalaji’s M.O.M (Mission Over Mars) along with Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar and Nidhi Singh. Palomi will be portraying the role of a certified genius, an engineering wonder-kid.

Palomi on her geeky character shares, “I am glad to be a part of ALTBalaji’s M.O.M which is a women-oriented web series. I am playing the role of Meghan who has extremely high IQ but almost no social tact. It is a series every Indian woman will relate with. M.O.M sends out a message of empowerment and shines its spotlight on the inherent strength of women in all walks of life and how that is growing with every passing day. I am sure audiences will shower much love for our strong, content driven show.”

About playing a scientist in the show, Palomi adds, “My character in the series is of a scientist and interestingly I have a scientific background too. I started out as a chemical engineer in my first-year college, but then I switched to Mathematics in 2nd semester only to realize I enjoy that more. So, I do share the background similar to Meghan’s character.”

M.O.M is a motivational story of four women scientists who help ISA (Indian Space Agency) overcome a seemingly impossible technical deficit to launch the successful Mars Orbiter Mission. Showcasing the multi-dimensional lives, they lead as wives, daughters, mothers and space scientists, the series focuses on how the four ladies decimate all obstacles, both social and scientific, to make India proud.