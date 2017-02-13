Panchi Bora gets MARRIED

The shenaiyaan is ringing loud, the dhol bajaa is making noise.

Why??

Well, pretty actress Panchi Bora has got married!

The lady, who rose to fame with Kayamath, got hitched in Mumbai to Jayadeep, a non-industry person, on 17 January.

The ceremony, attended by close family and friends was organised in the classic Assamese way.

Shares a source, “It was an arranged married. The two met and found a connect. Eventually wedding bells were sounded off."

Panchi shared few pics from the marriage recently on Instagram. Here checkout:

#justmarried #family #marriagelicense A photo posted by Panchi Bora (@panchi_bora) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Thank you for the lovely cake!! #weddingcake A photo posted by Panchi Bora (@panchi_bora) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Panchi’s mom confirmed the development with us.

Here’s wishing Panchi and her hubby a successful and happy marriage.