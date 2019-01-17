News

Pandit to disclose details about Shivaansh’s partner in Ishqbaaaz, Kabir earns his first income in Ishq Subhan Allah, Angoori’s disguise in Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Ishqbaaaz: Pandit to disclose details about Shivaansh’s partner

Nani gets her hands on Shivaansh’s kundali. She calls Panditji and asks him to tell her something about Shivaansh’s life partner. Panditji says that his life partner will soon arrive and will be very beautiful.

Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir earns his first income

Kabir helps a truck driver to get his truck out of a mud pot. Kabir puts all his hard work into doing the task and finally succeeds. The happy truck driver gives him money as a reward for his help. Kabir is overwhelmed.

Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai: Angoori’s disguise

Angoori Bhabhi dresses up as Vibhuti and sits in Anita's room. Tiwariji feels odd talking to Angoori in Vibhuti's body and comes to find his wife in Anita's room.

Daayan: Jhanvi and Akarsh to get married

Although Akarsh’s marriage is fixed with Nandini, he ends up getting married to Jhanvi. Jhanvi keeps her search for the real daayan on.

Internet Wala Love: Jai to daydream about Aadhya

Jai has realized his mistake and is apologetic to Aadhya. He is completely in love, so much so that he sees Aadhya in everyone.

past seven days