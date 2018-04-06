Home > Tv > Tv News
Pandit Ravi Shankar special in Good Morning Aakash

06 Apr 2018 07:00 PM

Kolkata: Time to smile as we bring an update for all the loyal audience of Good Morning Aakash!  

The forthcoming episode of this musical show of Aakash Aath will pay a tribute to the legendary musician Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Eminent crooner Haimanti Shukla will be seen paying homage to the late world famous maestro.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 7 April.

