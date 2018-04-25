Panini Pandit, son of late actor Raaj Kumar, launches a music video featuring Natasha Singh

MUMBAI:Filmmaker Panini Pandit, who is the son of yesteryear’s actor Raaj Kumar, recently directed a music video. Titled ‘Kahu Main Ya Kahu Na’, the video features actress Natasha Singh, who had shot to fame for her pivotal role in cult comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh.

The music has been composed by Rupesh Verma and the lyrics have been penned down by Ajay Garg, while the song has been sung by Anita Bhatt. Indivar Bhatia and Vastavikta Pandit have produced the video.

About his decision to do a music video, Panini said, "I am primarily a filmmaker and a writer but music has been always a passion in my life. It’s always been a part of my heritage and I inherent the love for music from my mom. This ancient art form uplifts, motivates and touches us and drops any barriers of social class, creed and language.”

“The music video has been shot in the country. We shot in film city on the first day and then in Uttarakhand, the next two days,” he added.

The filmmaker shared that it was fun to work with Natasha. "Natasha is a delightful actor. I had seen her perform in a play some time back, which was when I decided to work with her. She is good friend and we know each other's family since a long time now. So, there was a strong comfort factor that we shared. She does theatre and is an amazing actor. I knew she was perfect for the video," he said.

Asked if this music video is one step closer to him living up to his father’s legacy, and he replied, "I don't think Raaj Kumar's legacy can be paralleled in the Hindi film industry. I don't have any intention of even trying to match it! Even if I can get out of the shadow of his colossus, that would be a big enough victory for me. I am a filmmaker not an actor, but still I hope even if I can come close to the creativity he had, I would be successful.”

Panini’s sister Vastavikta, who is also one of the producers, said that they are going all out to get viewers in the digital space for the music video.

“Music reaches out, across the world, through digital media. To this effect we have tied with Raj Mayer and his RDM Media - digital marketing agency. With their track record, we hope to garner maximum viewership in the digital space and hope to achieve a fair amount of likes, views and subscriptions,” she said.