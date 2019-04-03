News

Pankaj Kalra roped in for ALTBalaji's #BOSS : Baap Of Special Services

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 04:59 PM
MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series #BOSS - Baap of Special Services has been in the news lately for its exciting line-up of actors. The series is produced by Ankush Bhatt and Ashish Kapoor’s banner Filmy Paltan. 

Pankaj Kalra prominently known for his work in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi along with movies like Shootout at Wadala, Musafir & others has been roped in for ALTBalaji’s next ‘BOSS- Baap Of Special Services ‘alongside Dalljiet Kaur and Mahesh Shetty playing crucial roles.

BOSS is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of a con artist operating in the northern India, who crosses path with a cop under unusual circumstances. BOSS also features heart throb Karan Singh Grover and the gorgeous Sagarika Ghatge in the lead roles. 
