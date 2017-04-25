Hot Downloads

Pankhuri Awasthy gets an 'electric shock' on sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 02:40 PM

Star Plus’ show “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?” brings out to the audience a sensitive subject of violation depicted by Pankhuri Awasthy as Amala. An Indian adaptation of a Turkish show, Fatmagul, the show will change the geographies of the content on Indian television portraying the life of an innocent girl. The show witnesses stellar cast to be a part of this show.

Talking about Pankhuri, through people who are closely working on the show reveal that Pankhuri hit an electric shock on the set. Electricians were working on the wiring and fixing of the light issues on the set. Everybody was instructed to stay away from the electric board until the repair. Pankhuri happened to accidently touch the switch board and hit a life-threatening electric shock. She felt a sharp tremor and a head buzz.

The cast ran to her rescue and somehow ripped her off the vibration and trembling. There were burn marks on her hand and she suffered intense pain, losing control over her muscles. A doctor was immediately called on the set for dressing and medications. Since she was sore for hours, shoot came to a standstill.

Pankhuri was traumatised after the incident and needed some time to calm down and eliminate the angst. Luckily nothing serious materialized.

We wish a speedy recovery to the actress.

Tags > Pankhuri Awasthy, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, electric shock,

