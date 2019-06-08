News

Pankhuri Awasthy shares picture as she begins shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a well-known small screen actress who has been a part of several shows. She is known for soaps like Suryaputra Karn, Razia Sultan and her last show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. Now, she will be seen in the longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She will return to television after two years with this show. She will be seen playing the role of Vedika, female lead opposite actor Mohsin Khan in the show.    

An excited Pankhuri took to her social media handle and shared a picture from the sets. She captioned the picture as, “Vedika. Starting a new journey but as always nothing without all your love and support! when the name says it all... #consciousness #altar #river #celestial #yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai".

Check out her post right here.


Speaking about her return to TV and her role in the show, she told Bombay Times, “It is good to be back on television, and that too, on a show that has been running for a decade now. I am playing a sweet, soft-spoken girl, who enters Kartik’s family. It will be followed by a lot of twists and turns.”

 
Tags > Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days