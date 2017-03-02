Pankhuri Awasthy's 'unconventional' avatar in 'Kya Qusoor...'

She played a fierce ruler in her last show "Razia Sultan", and has now taken on the role of an innocent girl in "Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?". Actress Pankhuri Awasthy says the upcoming show will feature her in an unconventional avatar.



An adaptation of Turkish show "Fatmagul", "Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?" tackles the complex emotions and a sensitive subject of violation of the innocence of a woman.



"It feels amazing to be a part of this show, ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Kya?' I'm really happy to have this opportunity of playing the lead," Pankhuri said in a statement.



"Amala is an unconventional character and a huge responsibility as the way such shows are perceived in the Indian society. It is very sensitive, hence the makers have kept in mind the Indian sensibilities while creating the show," she added.



Set in Dharamsala, the show is being remade by Purnendu Shekhar, Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura of 24 Frames.



Besides Pankhuri, the Star Plus show will also feature Rajveer Singh, Anant Joshi, Rajesh Khattar, Akshay Anand and Kasturi Banerjee.



"Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?" will start from April 3.

(Source: IANS)