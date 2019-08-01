Pankit Thakkar roped in for Sony TV’s Tara from Satara

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show Tara from Satara.

We exclusively reported about Roshni Walia, Upendra Limye, Urvashi Pardesi, Amita Khopkar and Eva Shirali being roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show Tara from Satara.

Now, the latest update is that actor Pankit Thakker known for his roles in Dil Mil Gayee and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant will be seen in Sony TV’s upcoming show Tara from Satara.

A source close to the project said, “Pankit has been roped in for a cameo in the. He will have an interesting role to portray in the show”.

We couldn’t connect with Pankit for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.