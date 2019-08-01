News

Pankit Thakkar roped in for Sony TV’s Tara from Satara

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 11:53 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show Tara from Satara.

We exclusively reported about Roshni Walia, Upendra Limye, Urvashi Pardesi, Amita Khopkar and Eva Shirali being roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show Tara from Satara.

(Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/upendra-limaye-play-roshni-walia-s-father-sony-tv-s-next-190610

http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/urvashi-pardesi-amita-khopkar-and-eva-shirali-roped-sony-tv-s-next-190603 )

Now, the latest update is that actor Pankit Thakker known for his roles in Dil Mil Gayee and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant will be seen in Sony TV’s upcoming show Tara from Satara.

A source close to the project said, “Pankit has been roped in for a cameo in the. He will have an interesting role to portray in the show”.

We couldn’t connect with Pankit for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Pankit Thakkar, Sony TV, Tara From Satara, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days