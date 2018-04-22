Home > Tv > Tv News
My kids are fond of Ranveer and Salman, says Sanjay Dutt
TV News
MUMBAI: COLORS is all set to come back with its most entertaining show, Entertainment Ki [email protected] Limited edition starting April 21. The first episode... read more

22 Apr 2018 05:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Wahi
Features
The hotness meter just rises ten folds as we crown our INSTA king of the week. A former cricketer who started his acting career in 2004 with a... read more

22 Apr 2018 03:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Congratulations: Anita Hassanandani is the INSTA Queen of the week!
Features
MUMBAI:Congratulations: Anita Hassanandani is the INSTA Queen of the week!This weeks INSTA queen is a stunner in the truest sense. Acted in many... read more

22 Apr 2018 12:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Neha Dhupia gets miffed with Nikhil Chinapa
TV News
MUMBAI:Actress Neha Dhupia is miffed with "Roadies Xtreme" gang leader Nikhil Chinapa, and has asked him to mind his manners.In an upcoming episode... read more

22 Apr 2018 12:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
When Niti Taylor planned the ideal bachelor party!
TV News
Mumbai:VOOT is bringing back the iconic show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan for its third season. Promising a fresh and vibrant narrative, KYY 3 revolves around... read more

22 Apr 2018 11:00 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohit Malik’s fan moment
TV News
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malik who is currently donning the role of Sikander Singh Gill in STAR Plus’ daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala presented the Nayi... read more

21 Apr 2018 05:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Farah is my inspiration, says Raveena Tandon at the sets of Entertainment ki Raat@9
TV News
MUMBAI: COLORS’ Entertainment ki Raat @ 9 Limited edition already has a stellar line up to entertain you over the weekends. After Sanjay Dutt in the... read more

21 Apr 2018 03:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Madhuri Dixit Mere Sai
TV News
Madhuri Dixit impressed Vaibhav’s role in Mere Sai

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Mangle who essays the role of Kulkarni on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Mere Sai’ all smiles after bagging a role in a Marathi... read more

21 Apr 2018 02:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Indraneel Bhattacharya joins Vivek Dahiya and Asmita Sood in Ekta Kapoor’s next
TV News
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Ekta Kapoor bringing a supernatural drama on Star Plus. The project will be bi-weekly.As per the recent... read more

21 Apr 2018 01:09 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Chai Time with Palak on Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai!
TV News
Mumbai: Everyone has their own choice of a beverage; cold or hot to make themselves feel energized and refreshed throughout the day. Sony... read more

21 Apr 2018 11:04 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Will Harman marry Jasleen or will love triumph again in Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?
TV News
Mahasangam special on Colors

MUMBAI: COLORS’ popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been witnessing some high voltage drama. In the recent track, Harman (Vivian Dsena)... read more

20 Apr 2018 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vivek Mushran replaces Sharib Hashmi in Bodhi Tree’s next
TV News
MUMBAI: Replacements in the entertainment industry are not a new thing. Till the time a project goes on floors, it is seldom that there are no... read more

20 Apr 2018 06:30 PM | Vinay MR Mishra
Anjali Anand
TV News
MUMBAI: Anjali Anand loves her curves and has no plans to lose them just to meet the demands of her profession. The "Dhhai Kilo Prem" actress is... read more

20 Apr 2018 06:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bijay Anand, Geetanjali Tikekar, Ritu Vij & Manraj Singh in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s remake
TV News
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to exclusively break the news about Ekta Kapoor bringing the remake of blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie... read more

20 Apr 2018 05:32 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Bepannah
TV News
Bepannah: Aditya tries to get cosy with Zoya

MUMBAI: Colors’ daily series Bepannah is creating the much required buzz for the channel. The romantic thriller will, for the first time, see some... read more

20 Apr 2018 04:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jennifer Winget and Mouni Roy
TV News
MUMBAI: It is often a conception that top-notch actresses are never supposed to bond well off the screens. The industry is filled with gossips... read more

20 Apr 2018 04:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta Spoiler
TV News
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors Kut) currently airs a Looteri Dulhan track. Suhana is conning the Goenka family under the... read more

20 Apr 2018 03:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Gul Khan
TV News
MUMBAI: It comes as no surprise to us that Ishqbaaaz, produced by Four Lions Films is immensely loved by one and all given the starry cast and the... read more

20 Apr 2018 03:28 PM | ShachiTapiawala
Aanchal Khurana
TV News
MUMBAI: An actor’s life is full of challenges. Keeping up their best in the race to bring the best of themselves on-screen, they need to evolve... read more

20 Apr 2018 03:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Has Mouni Roy
TV News
MUMBAI: There has been a strong buzz that Ekta Kapoor is in plans to bring the story of the royal queen Mehrunissa on her digital platform, ALT... read more

20 Apr 2018 01:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jay Soni
TV News
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Jay Soni is finally blessed with a baby girl. The Sasural Genda Phool fame actor turned father to a small baby girl.... read more

20 Apr 2018 01:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Reel life foes Aakriti & Myra are real life friends
TV News
MUMBAI: Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh might play half-sisters in the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala but they bond really well off-screen.... read more

20 Apr 2018 12:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shilpa Shetty
TV News
Shilpa Shetty feels ashamed after Kathua rape case

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she is a proud Indian, but has been feeling ashamed after incidents like the Kathua rape case in which an... read more

20 Apr 2018 11:44 AM | TellychakkarTeam
BARC India Ratings–Week 15: Ishq Subhan Allah enters the top 3
TV News
TellyChakkar is back to update its readers with the latest ratings of your favourite shows and channel.This time again, Star Bharat has bagged the... read more

19 Apr 2018 07:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Manish Goplani enters 'Belan Wali Bahu'
TV News
Manish Goplani enters 'Belan Wali Bahu'

MUMBAI: Actor Manish Goplani has been signed up to play a guest role in the TV show "Belan Wali Bahu"."I will play the role of Lallan, who is a... read more

19 Apr 2018 07:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam

