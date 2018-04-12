Home > Tv > Tv News
Pankti and Ahaan to elope in Tu Aashiqui

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2018 03:52 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ Tu Aashiqui (Gurodev Bhalla Productions) has some power packed drama in store for the viewers.

The romantic family drama is already high on intense performances by actors Jannat Zubair and Ritvik Arora in the show as Pankti and Ahaan respectively and after a high voltage track where a group of females rushed to blacken Pankti’s face, Tu Aashiqui gears up for another twist.

Pankti and Ahaan will soon elope to save themselves from all the trouble caused by JD. On their way, Pankti will have an emotional breakdown where she will ponder upon the downpour of enormous problems on her. Ahaan will not only comfort her but will also comfort her leading to a romantic moment between the duo.

On the other hand, Anita will contact the police to track Pankti and Ahaan.

What do you think about Jannat Zubair?

A source informs, “Whether or not Pankti’s family will be successful in finding her, JD will definitely try his best to find her and will not give up so easily!”

Keep reading this space for more updates!

