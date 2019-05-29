Papiya Adhikari joins SUN Bangla’s Gangster Ganga

KOLKATA: SUN Bangla’s popular daily soap Gangster Ganga is up for high-voltage drama.

The story is about an orphan named Ganga who has grown up under the care of her aunt. She has now become a young, upright woman who doesn’t tolerate injustice. This has resulted in her drawing the ire of people with evil machinations.

However, love blooms for her too, and she falls for Gadai, the nephew of Dadathakur. Just when they are about to get married, a new character by the name Kochi Pishi enters the story .

Kochi Pishi is a distant cousin of Gadai’s father. She is a middle-aged widow who is stern but good at heart. She is a firm believer in astrology, but being the wife of a doctor for three decades, she has a logical and modern bent of mind. She comes to Gokuldham as a guest to attend the forthcoming marriage of Gadai and Ganga and plays a catalyst to the subtly brewing tension between Dadathakur and Ganga. Unknowingly, she brings Ganga to a point where her wedding with Gadai becomes uncertain.

The makers have roped in veteran actress Papiya Adhikar to play the role of Kochi Pishi.

