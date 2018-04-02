Param Singh opts out, Abhishek Bajaj steps in for &TV’s next

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to report to Raakesh Paswan coming up with a new show on Zee TV’s sister channel &TV. The daily series which was put on hold for some time is all set to roll.

We reported about popular TV actor Param Singh being the top choice to play the lead in the series. However, according to the latest updates, Singh has opted out of the series. “Due to certain reasons, the deal didn’t work out and Param is no more a part of the project,” a source claims.

The daily soap is set in the rural parts of Uttar Pradesh and as per the latest development the makers have found their male protagonist.

According to a little birdie, TV actor Abhishek Bajaj has been finalized to play the lead character. After a lot of contemplation, the makers have decided to zero down Bajaj. The actor, who got married last year, was last seen in SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho. This will be the first time when the good looking lad will be enact a character from rural background.

If rumours are to be believed the actor has apparently also signed the deal. Apart from Bajaj, the other cast hasn’t been locked yet. Interestingly, as per a report in another media portal actors like Phool Singh, Neeraj Sood, Manmohan Tiwari and Neelima are a formidable cast of the series. However our credible source maintains that the news is untrue. As per our little birdie, all the above mentioned names, instead of the &TV show, are a part of Paswan’s another project which is supposed to air exclusively in Indonesia, a story TellyChakkar earlier reported.

Twist Wala Love fame Abhishek didn’t confirm the news with us. He stated, “It’s too early to talk. I’m not sure about anything.”

On the other hand, Raakesh, head honcho of Village Boy Productions, didn’t revert to our messages.