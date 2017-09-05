Actor Param Singh has urged people to come forward and clean Mumbai beaches after immersion of Lord Ganesha idols.

The actor, known for his roles as Rangeela in "Ghulaam" and Randhir Singh Shekhawat in "Sadda Haq", feels each and every individual can make a difference.

"Like we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with so much of joy, it is our duty to volunteer and help in the initiative of cleaning the beaches after the immersion of Lord Ganapati's idol. It's our city and every individual makes a difference. I urge people to step out and take part in such initiatives," Param said in a statement.

"Rather than just complaining, we should respect the nature and come forward to clean up the beaches. We need to preserve our environment as responsible citizens of the world," he added.

(Source: IANS)



