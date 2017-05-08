Hot Downloads

Param Singh visits Golden Temple

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2017 01:03 PM

Actor Param Singh, who plays Rangeela in "Ghulaam", visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for the success of the TV show.

"I feel blessed after visiting Golden Temple and hope to visit this pious place again. I hope God continues to shower all his blessing on my show ‘Ghulaam' and we keep getting all the love and recognition from the audience," Param said in a statement.

He loves Punjab -- be it the culture, food, its people or the hospitality.

"I can't explain my delight on visiting this wonderful city and the warm welcome I got was heartwarming. Additionally, I'm a big foodie. So I tried the famous Amritsari chole kulche and needless to say, it's to die for," he added.

Besides Param, the Life OK show also features Riddhima Tewari, Vikkas Manaktala and Niti Taylor.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Param Singh, Golden Temple, Riddhima Tewari, Vikkas Manaktala,

