Param SLAPS Niti on the sets of Ghulaam

Param Singh (Rangeela) and Niti Taylor (Shivani) are seen as co-stars in Life OK's show, Ghulaam, a show that shows the ongoing atrocities against women in a country like India. For one such scene, Param had to slap his co-star Niti Taylor despite not having raised his hand forget on a women but on anyone at all in real life.



Yes, you heard it right!! Param Singh had to shoot a sequence which was against his ethics. The scene required Rangeela (Param Singh) to slap Shivani (Niti Taylor) on his master’s (Vikkas Manaktala) demand as he fails to complete a mission given by him and as a punishment, he is to slap Shivani.



Param was initially reluctant to perform the scene, but ultimately gave in as his director convinced him that he doesn't really have to slap Niti but just put up an act. “Personally, I respect women and am against them being treated badly. Women are supposed to be loved and shouldn’t be treated in an ill manner. When I was told that I have to slap Niti for a sequence, I was taken aback. Later, when I created a fuss about it, my director explained a way to cheat shoot the sequence without having to actually slap Niti. This news gave me relief.” commented the good looking actor, Param Singh.