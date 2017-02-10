Paran Bandopadhyay and Jojo to add fun in Zee Bangla's Didi No. 1

Time for full on entertainment!

Ace actor Paran Bandopadhyay, who acted in Bengali flicks like Double Feluda, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Cinemawala, Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy and has been one of the regular judges of Zee Bangla's reality show Mirakkel, will grace the stage of Didi No. 1.

There is more…

Popular singer Jojo is all set to entertain the viewers of the show.

Yes, the forthcoming episode will see the enthusiastic singer croon some songs.

So, gear up for the fun filled episode. It will be aired on 11 February at 5 pm.

