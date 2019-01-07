Paras Arora to play the lead in Rajan Shahi’s next; Roma Bali roped in

MUMBAI: One of the noted and talented producers Rajan Shahi has made a mark for bringing one of its kind concepts on TV.

In today’s time when shows go off-air in a jiffy, Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining masses for almost a decade now. And now he is all geared up to present another hit show.

According to our sources, the show is a comedy drama for SAB TV. The makers at Director's Kut Productions have roped in Udann fame Paras Arora as the male lead.

We have also heard that the talented actress Roma Bali, who has many shows to her credit, has also the joined the cast. Roma is currently part of popular show Kumkum Bhagya.

The cast has already started shooting and it is expected to launch by mid of February.

We buzzed Paras and Roma but they both remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned for more updates!