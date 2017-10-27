Paras Arora, who played Vivaan in Colors' Udann has quit the show.

Earlier this morning, our scribes were busy scheduling the stories for the day till we happened to bump into an Instagram post by Paras Arora.

Take a look at his post –

Yes. Paras has quit Udann!

Just like his fans, we too were surprised and contacted him to know more about the reason behind the decision. Paras said, "It has been almost 10 days that I have stopped shooting for the show. Whatever could be done to shape up the character was already implemented and there was nothing left which could help the character grow. It was a mutual decision."

When asked about his plans ahead, he averred, " As and when something nice comes my way, I will take it up."

So how will Paras' character end?

As per sources, Vivaan will die in the show. The makers are yet to shoot the death sequence with Paras.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!