Paras Chhabra and Kangana Sharma to feature in rape-accused Nacchatar Gill’s single

Popular Punjabi musician Nachhatar Gill will soon be making his musical comeback. His career took a downfall when the singer was allegedly accused of raping a woman under the pretext of marrying her. Now the singer, who gave the industry enormous hits like Dil Ditta Nahin Si, is back with a bang with another musical.

According to our information, the upcoming single is called Jaan Lain Tak.

Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chhabra will feature in the music video. The goodlooking lad will be romancing Bollywood actress Kangana Sharma. The gorgeous actress was seen in adult comedy The Great Grand Masti. The duo had a steamy romantic sequence shot in Chandigarh. It was directed by renowned director R. Swamy, best known for his work in Punjabi musical videos like Na Na Na.

Paras who is currently seen in Badho Bahu is super excited for the single. “It is great to work with a legend like Nacchatar. As for R. Swamy, I always wanted to work with him ever since I started my career. I am honored to be a part of the video. I am working on a show currently then too I wanted to be part of it, because of the names involved,” Paras shared.

The shooting for the single is over and will be released in two weeks. Paras and Kangana had a gala time while shooting for the same.

