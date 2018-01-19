Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Paras Chhabra and Kangana Sharma to feature in rape-accused Nacchatar Gill’s single

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jan 2018 12:45 PM

Popular Punjabi musician Nachhatar Gill will soon be making his musical comeback. His career took a downfall when the singer was allegedly accused of raping a woman under the pretext of marrying her. Now the singer, who gave the industry enormous hits like Dil Ditta Nahin Si, is back with a bang with another musical. 

According to our information, the upcoming single is called Jaan Lain Tak.

(Also Read: Are Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra more than just friends?)

Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chhabra will feature in the music video. The goodlooking lad will be romancing Bollywood actress Kangana Sharma. The gorgeous actress was seen in adult comedy The Great Grand Masti. The duo had a steamy romantic sequence shot in Chandigarh. It was directed by renowned director R. Swamy, best known for his work in Punjabi musical videos like Na Na Na.

Paras who is currently seen in Badho Bahu is super excited for the single. “It is great to work with a legend like Nacchatar. As for R. Swamy, I always wanted to work with him ever since I started my career. I am honored to be a part of the video. I am working on a show currently then too I wanted to be part of it, because of the names involved,” Paras shared.

The shooting for the single is over and will be released in two weeks. Paras and Kangana had a gala time while shooting for the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates and all the latest happenings of the Telly land. 

 
 
Tags > Nachhatar Gill, Dil Ditta Nahin Si, Kangana Sharma, Splitsvilla 5, Badho Bahu, R. Swamy, Great Grand Masti,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days